League reports
SENIOR CLASSIC II -- Team: Burlage-Groth-Werkmeister 1,750-622. Men: Brian Werkmeister 707-270, Arvester Edwards 623-222, Greg Wilson 603-213.
VALLEY PARK -- Men: Jeremy Dunsmoor 679-269, Scott DeBower 657-241. Women: Joyce Hickman 404.
SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Amigos 1,993-Pacers 711. Men: Jerry Hahn 544-192, Ron Nelson 522-204, John Younce 519-204. Women: Karla Harn 510-181, Madonna Swehla 424-149, Nancy Grapp 414-176.
MEN'S CLASSIC -- Men: Damian Gilbert 731-279, Dave Gerst 687-247, Bob Gronwoldt 682-247.
LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Fran's Pro Shop 2,034-Flowers and Friends 721. Women: Pam St. John 605-219, Angi Fangman 573-192, Michelle Jerome 537-203.
