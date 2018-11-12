Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art bowling

League reports

STRIKETTE -- Team: Preserves@Crossroads 2,713-941. Women: Sarah McChane 592-207, Norma Gronwoldt 529-199, Erin Frahm 503, Abbey Akin 189.

VIKING -- Team: Fusion Realtors 3,619-1,308. Men: Jeff Johnson 715-268, Chris Campbell 714, Josh Gates 714-255, Troy Fuller 681, Gery Brinker 672, Toby Smedley 653-259, Ed Feese 255, Dave Gerst 256.

CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Team: 10th Inning 1,870-646. Women: Nicole Delagardelle 550-191, Diane Bohneman 545-192, Chris Hodge 507, Diane Hosier 189.

GOODTIMES -- Team: Bowling Maniacs 3,024-Northeast Machine 1,080. Men: Josh Peverill 783-290, Michael Bracken 743-278, Gabe Bartlett 727-300, Rich Eighme 718-269, Jason Zahner 693, Bill Stokes 692-276, Todd Bracken 687-258, Mike Goldsmith 684, Todd Terhune 677-257. Women: Tami Craig 607-223, Ashley Zilmer 593-215, Katlyn Bracken 579-247.

SENIOR SAC'S RED -- Team: Sure Shots 2,833-Four Roses 962. Men: Ron Dennler 684-235, Dennis Graham 637-234, Dan McGowan 602, Dennis Maurer 241. Women: Diane Heitkamp 471-178, Marge Kolthoff 470-172, Connie Graham 452, Darlene Spears 172.

SENIOR FOREST -- Team: Maple 2,659-Walnuts 959. Men: Les Aldridge 553-232, Darrell Groth 476-168, Daniel Hyde 452, George Wagner 165. Women: Florence Ramsell 446-158, Nancy Tibbetts 435-175, Kendra Paige 429-154.

SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: Bowling Stones 2,809-1,006. Women: Jo Engel 546-204, 193, Alice Thompson 542-204, Karen Fischels 506. Men: Mark King 665-247, Merlyn Thompson 652-246, Dennis Kruger 606-224.

MONDAY ELKS -- Team: The Other Place 3,217-McVay Custom Cycling 1,132. Men: Ryan Swartz 763-268, 257, John Stanford 761-269, Ken Ruddy 760-268, 256, James Picken 743-252, 258, Jake McCann 735-267, Jacob Boleyn 722-254, 253, Mike Regan 715-276, Scott Holman 708-257, Travis Hoing 698-268, Brian Cox 683. Women: Libby Uthoff 691-279, 221.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments