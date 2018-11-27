League reports
CLASSIC -- Team: All-State Rental 3,626-Hawkeye Sheetmetal 1,255. Men: Al Mennenga 722, Ed Feese 711-268, Rich Eighme 704-258, Brian Cox 254.
LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Twerkettes 2,032-761. Women: Angi Fangman 596-268, Michelle Jerome 564-193, Jenny Jacobs 524-184.
SENIOR CLASSIC I -- Team: Burlage-Vag-Tragord 1,790-Noble-Spears-Wilson 631. Men: Emmet Tragord 669-238, Greg Wilson 665-233, Mike Fink 605-262, Darrell Groth 596-210.
VALLEY PARK -- Men: Larry Edler 732-257, James Picken 722-266, Shan DeBower 691-237, Rick Gorman 686-246. Women: Emily McCauley 485-172, Holly Smith 396-167, Joyce Hickman 384-148.
