Try 3 months for $3
Clip art bowling

League reports

CLASSIC -- Team: All-State Rental 3,626-Hawkeye Sheetmetal 1,255. Men: Al Mennenga 722, Ed Feese 711-268, Rich Eighme 704-258, Brian Cox 254.

LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Twerkettes 2,032-761. Women: Angi Fangman 596-268, Michelle Jerome 564-193, Jenny Jacobs 524-184.

SENIOR CLASSIC I -- Team: Burlage-Vag-Tragord 1,790-Noble-Spears-Wilson 631. Men: Emmet Tragord 669-238, Greg Wilson 665-233, Mike Fink 605-262, Darrell Groth 596-210.

VALLEY PARK -- Men: Larry Edler 732-257, James Picken 722-266, Shan DeBower 691-237, Rick Gorman 686-246. Women: Emily McCauley 485-172, Holly Smith 396-167, Joyce Hickman 384-148.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments