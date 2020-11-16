 Skip to main content
Bowling: League reports
Sunday

BOWLING

League reports

Sunday

SUNSET MIXED — Balls of Fury 2,798, I’ll Get Back to Ya 972. Men’s series: Jason Grimm 719, Derick Boge 710, Adam Jarchow 685. Games: Boge 269, Grimm 266, Jarchow 257. Women’s series: Emily Barth 497, Riley Eckhoff 487, Christine Holman 469. Games: Barth 186, Holman 184, Eckhoff 164.

SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK — Captains Crew 2,730-921. Series: Gery Brinker 660, Robin Thomas 583, Kim Krost 577. Games: Ashley Zilmer 225, Frost 219, Thomas 217.

