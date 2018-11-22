League reports
Wednesday
WATERFALLS -- Team: Greenwood Drug 3,838-Aspro Inc. 1,332. Men: Adam Akin 740-258, 257, Travis Busch 734-267, Bruce Smith 719-276, Rich Gronowski 724-258, Andy Meyer 711, Ben Trueg 708-267, Karl Bengston 706, Tom Zilmer 697-255, Doug Zilmer 693-266, Art Winker 692, Shelly Hamer 691-276, Stephen Schneiders 677, Jim Junk 670, Randy Bush 670, Brad Jipson 669, Terry Slickers 650, Don Ovel 266. Women: Candace Newman 232.
AMF -- Men: Andrew Gerst 735-300, Ryan Wilson 714-255, Ryan Kayle 704-247. Women: Dana Homolar 739-249, Marisa Thurmond 610-227, Jen Smith 599-213.
SATELLITE -- Team: Dan Deery Toyota 2,575-868. Women: Mary Ann Hesse 516-195, Mandi Loudermilk 506-182, Julie Martin 502-187.
SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Team: The Lost Boys 2,724-968. Men: John Younce 557-201, Harry Brant 546-214, Noel LeClaire 533, Jerry Hahn 200. Women: Myra Seichter 451-162, Kathy Ormond 447-178, diane Smith 425, Dorothy Murphy 161.
SENIOR STARS I -- Team: Jupiter 2,057-761. Women: Cindy Bengston 518-191, Jo Engel 518, Connie Graham 507, Kathy Auringer 503-189, Sharon Kendall 195. Men: Leo Beschorner 651-266, Bill Bengston 643-237, Mike Fink 643, Rex King 593-237, Rick Thompson 231.
