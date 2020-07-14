Bowling: League reports

Return to homepage ×
League reports
Monday
SR. FANTASTICS -- Bowling Stones 2,029, Goof Balls 709. Women's series: Jo Engel 554, Sharon Kendall 518, Maureen Epperson 480. Games: Engel 192, Epperson 189, Pam McManey 185. Men's series: Dennis Kruger 508, Rick Hardee 506, Rex King 457. Games: Kruger 199, Hardee 174, King 173.
