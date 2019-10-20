League reports
Sunday's results
SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- 3 Ladies and A Gent 2,790. The Buds 1,004. Women: Ashley Zilmer 628-256. Kayla Shirk 594-224. Men: Gery Brinker 663-227. Mark Wyrick 650-253. Nick Cole 241. Sub -- Ryan Schwartz 300.
SUNSET MIXED -- Sandbaggers 2,238. Pot Stirrers 772. Men: Scott Holman 754-266. Adam Jarchow 627. Rob Walker 591. Mike Schwake 236. Jeff Mackie 233. Women: Jenifer Frost 527-198. Kyla Boege 525-205. Chris Coffman 441. Riley Eckhoff 171.
BIRDS-N-BEES -- Bowlnado 1,522-531. Bradley Brandt 612-225. Ryan Soldwish 614-225. Jack Brandt 592-232. David Gottschalk 202. Theresa Brandt 168.
