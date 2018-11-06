Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

CLASSIC -- Team: Hawkeye Sheet Metal 3,606-Cadillac XBC 1,270. Men: Tim Lake 671, Cory Clinton 660-254, Elliott Thompson 657-254, Damian Gilbert 656.

LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Splits and Giggles 1,981-689. Women: Marty Schoephoerster 515, Cindy Miller 500-186, Michelle Jerome 492-183, Sandi Brallier 201.

SENIOR CLASSIC I -- Team: Wilson-Toepfer-Holms 1,663-McDaniel-Noble-Werkmeister 609. Men: Ed Feese 638-253, Dan McDaniel 615-230, Al Holms 603-225.

VALLEY PARK -- Men: Steve Breitbach 676-267, Bill Hanson 675-247, Jeremy Dunsmoor 658-255. Women: Lauren Cochayne 484, Emily McCauley 456, Holly Smith 438.

SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Pacers 1,595-559. Men: George Jenson 584-226, Merlyn Thompson 577-201, Ron Nelson 561, Darrell Taylor 199. Women: Sharon Heiser 388-169, Madonna Swehla 336-119, Laura Fry 257-110.

