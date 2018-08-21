League reports
SENIOR FOREST -- Team: Redwoods 2,621-Walnuts 890. Men: Les Aldrich 541-198, Darrell Groth 482-191, Dan Hyde 446-161. Women: Nancy Tibbetts 446-155, Lana Schmitz 363-132, Florence Ramsell 332-116.
SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Blue Jays 1,955-700. Men: Ron Nelson 522-204, Jerry Hahn 503-203, Darrell Taylor 471, George Jenson 193. Women: Sharon Heiser 320-113, Madonna Swehla 317-110, Velma Parsons 317-120.
Monday
SENIOR SAC'S RED -- Team: Sure Shots 2,524. Men: Rich Dean 604-228, Dan McGowan 600-252, Dennis Maurer 565, Dennis Graham 218. Women: Connie Graham 480-179, Kathy Anders 444-169, Darlene Spears 399, Louise Bright 168.
SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: Bowling Stones 2,626-Rooster and Chicks 903. Women: Alice Thompson 500-190, Jo Engel 484-181, Karen Fischels 431, Sharon Kendall 193. Men: Joe Squires 515-182, Don Pearce 496, Rex King 491-195, Harry Brant 186.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.