Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art bowling

League reports

SENIOR FOREST -- Team: Redwoods 2,621-Walnuts 890. Men: Les Aldrich 541-198, Darrell Groth 482-191, Dan Hyde 446-161. Women: Nancy Tibbetts 446-155, Lana Schmitz 363-132, Florence Ramsell 332-116.

SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Blue Jays 1,955-700. Men: Ron Nelson 522-204, Jerry Hahn 503-203, Darrell Taylor 471, George Jenson 193. Women: Sharon Heiser 320-113, Madonna Swehla 317-110, Velma Parsons 317-120.

Monday

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

SENIOR SAC'S RED -- Team: Sure Shots 2,524. Men: Rich Dean 604-228, Dan McGowan 600-252, Dennis Maurer 565, Dennis Graham 218. Women: Connie Graham 480-179, Kathy Anders 444-169, Darlene Spears 399, Louise Bright 168.

SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: Bowling Stones 2,626-Rooster and Chicks 903. Women: Alice Thompson 500-190, Jo Engel 484-181, Karen Fischels 431, Sharon Kendall 193. Men: Joe Squires 515-182, Don Pearce 496, Rex King 491-195, Harry Brant 186.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments