Clip art bowling

League reports

SENIOR CLASSIC I -- Team: Casillas-Spears 1,798, Noble-Groth-Marquart 614. Men: Ed Feese 751-257, Denny Marquart 656-235, Tom Kendall 634-234.

SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Asters 2,080-Blue Jays 735. Men: Ron nelson 548-210, Roger Heiser 521-201, Phil Richter 519, Larry Baker 187. Women: Sharon Heiser 359-134, Madonna Swehla 329-116, Laura Fry 320-116.

MEN'S CLASSIC -- Team: Community Motors 3,683-BDI 1,256. Men: Marcus Boyland 737-258, Mick Hackbarth 731-264, Shannon Buchan 726, Dave Gerst 710-258, Darrin Wellman 700-257, Rick Miller 278, Todd Terhune 254. Women: Jen Thurm 528, Charissa Galvin 197.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments