League reports
WATERFALLS -- Team: Aspro, Inc. 3,915-1,399. Men: Karl Bengston 765-279, 257, Jon Blocker 747-289, Dan Schuler 742-254, Brandon Steen 737-275, 258 Chachi 731-279, Brad Jipson 706, Adam Jarchow 705, Travis Boyle 704-268, Bruce Smith 701-279, Ward Lange 692-269, Doug Zilmer 686-256, Kurt Krull 685, Phil Powell 672, Ward Lange 662, Ben Schmitz 658-268, Jim Kremer 653, Rich Gronowski 279, Travis Busch 256, Amon Cornelius 254. Women: Ashley Zilmer 224.
WEDNESDAY NITE OUT -- Team: IGAS 3,382-1,169. Men: Tim Bartie 611-214. Women: Heather Barth 523, Emily McDowell 211.
SATELLITE -- Team: Stuff, Etc. 2,598-906. Women: Julie Martin 528-192, Theresa Allen 505-177, Mary Ann Hesse 479-170.
AMF -- Men: Larves Jones Jr. 751-269, Brad Wyant 739-255, Josh Robert 719-268. Women: Dana Homolar 604-223, Martha Washington 549-201, Nicole Delagardelle 508-205.
SENIOR STARS I -- Team: Aquarius 2,164-768. Women: Judy Toepfer 494, Kathy Auringer 491-185, Alice Thompson 489, Darlene Spears 188, Jo Engel 183. Men: Dennis Maurer 731-258, Dennis Kruger 666-266, Brian Werkmeister 635-236.
AFTERNOON DELIGHTS -- Women: Theresa Hill 558-199, Jacque Hauser 485, Karen Hintz 478, Sheila Wilson 185, Suzy Brooks 180.
SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Team: Woodchoppers 2,668-906. Women: Maureen Epperson 461-193, Kathy Anders 450-169, Myra Seichter 438-160. Men: Don Pearce 537-213, Dave Laird 493-201, Otto Lienhard 483, Dan Hyde 190.
