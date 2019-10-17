League reports
MINOR -- Team: Automatic Amusements 3,501-Tyson Foods 1,208. Men: Brent Roloff 785-269, Doug Edler 629, Chris Johnson 614-219, Kurt Woodman 219. Women: Trisa Edler 533-194, Tasha Ennenga 497-211, Candace Newman 528, Nicole Crawford 191.
MASTERS/STORM -- Team: Roto Grip 3,424-USA Mortage/Team Steen 1,164. Men: Andy Buelow 749-267, 259, Troy Fuller 745-299, Darrin Wellman 719-257, Doug Zilmer 713-258, 257, Jacob Bedard 707-267, Keith Gruis 270, Kurt Krull 267, Justin Weber 259, Bruce Smith 258, Mike Brice 254, Dan Weimer 254, Rich Gronowski 253.
INDEPENDENT -- Team: Deez Nuts 3,674-Curbtender 1,321. Men: Mike Micou Jr. 773-300, Josh Robert 738-266, Nathan Johnson 699-255, Jim Johnson 696-279, Erik Smith 693, Larves Jones Jr. 682, Tim Lake 678. Women: Angi Fangman 605-226, Jen Smith 549.
CEDAR -- Team: John's Auto Body 3,757-Auntie J's Embroidery 1,321. Men: Josh Peverill 753, Jeff Faust 725, Jeff Sauer 278. Women: Autumn Terhune 498-201.
MAPLE MERCHANTS MIXED -- Team: In Dog Beers 2,076-Time to Spare 739. Women: Amy Goodwin 581-232, Connie Rommel 537-202, Sue Neebel 492, Barb Grapp 198. Men: Moe Morgan 599-230, Brian Goodwin 586-239, Bryan Guthrie 555, Chad Goodwin 210.
MAPLE -- Team: Mallon Construction 2,681-State Farm Insurance 973. Women: Pam St. John 574-236, Terri Taylor 527-182, Erin Frahm 505-182.
VP3P -- Team: The Broken Record 1,792-630. Men: Keith Gruis 729-255, Jim Nelson 666-252, Bill Henriksen 597-225. Women: Sarah McChane 623-226, Sara Siggins 520-196, Tami Prien 504-185.
SWINGING SENIORS -- Team: Gutter Dusters 2,719-901. Men: Mel Gardner 555-201, Darrell Groth 549-202, Howard Coffin 538-193. Women: Dianne Pearson 471-176, Jan Miller 365-151, Jeanne Buss 315, Carol Faber 118.
