League reports
SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Pacers 2,002-Quails 711. Men: Larry Shephard 552-202, Ron Nelson 540, Roger Heiser 507-191, George Jenson 205. Women: Karla Harn 528-192, Madonna Swehla 375-156, Sharon Heiser 362-129.
SENIOR CLASSIC I -- Team: Werkmeister-Durnin-Wilson 1,876-668. Men: Greg Wilson 771-300, Tom Kendall 660-265, Bob Gronwoldt 618-225, Gene Spears 616-222, Mike Fink 614-256.
CLASSIC -- Team: Cadillac XBC 3,756-All-State Rental 1,299. Men: Stan Halverson 750-268, 255, Dave Gerst 749-257, 255, Damian Gilbert 720-269, Brandon Steen 702-268, Shannon Buchan 691-257, Rich Eighme 690, Brian Cox 689, Jordan Boleyn 258.
