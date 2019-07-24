League report
SENIOR SPRING FLING -- Team: Lucky Strikers 2,017-685. Men: Mark King 568-210, 200, Otto Lienhard 494-198, Dave Laird 476, Rex King 173. Women: Janet Hansen 443-154, Lana Schmitz 419, Cindie Frazer 418-158, Pat Schmitt 166.
