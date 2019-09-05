Clip art bowling

League reports

MASTERS/STORM -- Team: Storm 3,222-Texas Roadhouse 1,115. Men: Gordy Kilpatrick 737-258, Jacob Bedard 732-255, Nathan Wright 724-263, Rich Gronowski 723-262, Andy Buelow 300, Art Winker 268, Todd Terhune 268, Shawn Walther 263.

CEDAR -- Team: Paine's RV 3,600-Auntie J's Embroidery 1,273. Men: Mike Cameron 688, Tony Henkle 268. Women: Autumn Terhune 572-201.

INDEPENDENT -- Team: Waterloo Lodge 105 3,439-Smitty's 1,233. Men: Chris Lemper 705-266, Josh Robert 685-258, Bob McCalley 659, Chris Campbell 246. Women: Shannon Sniegolski 536-199.

MAPLE -- Team: State Farm Insurance 2,792-952. Women: Pam St. John 574-211, Nicki Thomas 512, Charlotte Beattie 483, Connie Graham 203, Karen Bossom 178.

VP3P -- Team: The Broken Record 1,612-594. Men: Keith Gruis 674-236, Bill Henriksen 636-220, Jim Nelson 598-235, George Meeks 220. Women: Sarah McChane 551-244, Sara Siggins 462-177, Andrea Wilson 430-176.

SWINGING SENIORS -- Team: Snappers 2,664-896. Women: Dianne Pearson 417-142, Jeanne Buss 372-129, Jan Miller 351-131. Men: Matt Spiegel 515-185, Roger Duffy 490-178, Howard Coffin 475-177.

MINOR -- Team: Days Inn 3,837-1,285. Men: Marcus Boyland 687-234, Chris Johnson 637-259, Matt Magnall 243. Women: Candace Newman 604-259, Alysa Edler 586-200, Shirley Horak 529.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments