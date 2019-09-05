League reports
MASTERS/STORM -- Team: Storm 3,222-Texas Roadhouse 1,115. Men: Gordy Kilpatrick 737-258, Jacob Bedard 732-255, Nathan Wright 724-263, Rich Gronowski 723-262, Andy Buelow 300, Art Winker 268, Todd Terhune 268, Shawn Walther 263.
CEDAR -- Team: Paine's RV 3,600-Auntie J's Embroidery 1,273. Men: Mike Cameron 688, Tony Henkle 268. Women: Autumn Terhune 572-201.
INDEPENDENT -- Team: Waterloo Lodge 105 3,439-Smitty's 1,233. Men: Chris Lemper 705-266, Josh Robert 685-258, Bob McCalley 659, Chris Campbell 246. Women: Shannon Sniegolski 536-199.
MAPLE -- Team: State Farm Insurance 2,792-952. Women: Pam St. John 574-211, Nicki Thomas 512, Charlotte Beattie 483, Connie Graham 203, Karen Bossom 178.
VP3P -- Team: The Broken Record 1,612-594. Men: Keith Gruis 674-236, Bill Henriksen 636-220, Jim Nelson 598-235, George Meeks 220. Women: Sarah McChane 551-244, Sara Siggins 462-177, Andrea Wilson 430-176.
SWINGING SENIORS -- Team: Snappers 2,664-896. Women: Dianne Pearson 417-142, Jeanne Buss 372-129, Jan Miller 351-131. Men: Matt Spiegel 515-185, Roger Duffy 490-178, Howard Coffin 475-177.
MINOR -- Team: Days Inn 3,837-1,285. Men: Marcus Boyland 687-234, Chris Johnson 637-259, Matt Magnall 243. Women: Candace Newman 604-259, Alysa Edler 586-200, Shirley Horak 529.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.