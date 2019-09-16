League reports
Monday's results
SENIOR FOREST -- Hackberrys 1,996-732. Men: Darrell Groth 539-206. Joe Squires 498-190. Dan Hyde 447. Larry Baker 197. Women: Lana Schmitz 473-183. Florence Hatzky 398-172. Kendra Paige 386. Nancy Tibbetts 143.
SENIOR SACS BLUE -- Go Getters 2,629. Jackpots 903. Women: Jo Engel 562-213. Alice Thompson 528-193. Pam McManemy 472. Julie Laird 186. Men: Mark King 587-210. Rick Hardee 555. Dennis Kruger 527. Harry Brant 210. Merlyn Thompson 200.
SENIOR SACS RED -- Sure Shots 2,573. Sharks 896. Men: Ron Dennler 599-223. Rick Gorman 536. Warren Inman 513-206. Ted Eldridge 206. Women: Marge Kolthoff 460-163. Louise Bright 448-168. Connie Graham 447-164.
GOODTIMES -- Totaly Sober 3,051-1,070. Men: Rich Eighme 815-258, 279, 278. Gabe Bartlett 789-278, 287. Jason Freeman 710-252. Justin Crouse 709-259. Josh Peverill 702-268. Michael Bracken 700-268. Scott Thorne 691-264. Bruce Gienau 675. Tony Peterson 265. Todd Bracken 256. Women: Amber Simpson 612-247. Cindy McCalley 518-204. Verlinda Stokes 509. Pam St. John 509. Katlyn Bracken 199.
MONDAY ELKS -- McVay Custom Cycle 3,068-1,074. Men; Jon Blocker 710-300. Toby Smedley 693-278. Mike Weber 688-258. Mike Regan 692-267. Adam Ramsay 265. Collin Weber 268. Jake McCann 252. Women: Roxie Bush 619-224. Dana Homolar 651-235, 222.
