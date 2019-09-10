Clip art bowling

League reports

MEN'S CLASSIC -- Team: Hawkeye Sheetmetal 3,664-OP 1,260. Men: Eric Smith 761-270, Denny Marquart 737, Matt McConeghy 689-267, Stan Halverson 683, Kevin Walker 681, Todd Terhune 268. Women: Jenn Thurm 548-224.

