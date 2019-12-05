League reports
Thursday's results
MINOR -- Automatic Amusements 3,458-1,218. Phil Powell 648.
MASTERS/STORM -- Roto Grip 3,533. USA Mortgage 1,222. Ben Trueg 789-267, 254, 258. Jacob Bedard 771. Troy Fuller 755-300. Dave Gerst 747-256, 256. Gabe Bartlett 735-257. Nathan Wright 728-267, 258. Doug Zilmer 727-257. Keith Gruis 727-259, 257. Mark Prosen 714-277. Kyle Morgan 278. Kurt Krull 269. Mike Brice 266. Mark Penne 256. Stephen Schneiders 255.
CEDAR -- John's Auto Body 3,899-1,321. Josh Peverill 821-300. Bob Faust 780. Adam Ramsey 752. Art Jacobs 717. Tony Henkle 708. Women: Autumn Terhune 587-221.
INDEPENDENT -- Sweet Pin Music 3,518-1,254. Men: Jeff Johnson 733-278. Mike Micou Jr. 728-265. Chris Lemper 704-259. Tim Lake 694. Larves Jones Jr. 681. Women: Shannon Sniegolski 672-258. Jen Smtih 567-205.
MAPLE -- Life Investors 2,631. Four Chicas 938. Pam St. John 527-208. Mackenzie Allison 522-203. Quilishia Williams 509. Karen Bossom 222. Terrie Taylor 203.
MAPLE MERCHANTS MIXED -- Here 4 Beers 2,053. Jokers 735. Women: Connie Rommel 543-182. Sue Neebel 482. Cherie Derbyshire 468-213. Kelsey Carlson 169. Men: Brian Goodwin 592-235. Randy Magee 556-216. Steve Retterath 554. Adam Reiter 200.
VP3P -- Livin On a Spare 1,631. The Broken Record 580. Men: Keith Gruis 665-261. Keegan Siggins 626-234. Jim Nelson 603-229. Women: Sara Siggins 556-204. Sarah McShane 522-188. Andrea Wilson 471-173. Dee Meeks 181.
SWINGING SENIORS -- Gutter Dusters 2,562-890. Men: Darrell Groth 487-196. Bill Robinson 459-174. Mel Gardner 447. Roger Duffy 165. Women: Dianne Pearson 414-148. Carol Faber 364-148. Ann Weichert 328-132.
