Bowling: League reports

League reports
Tuesday’s results
CLASSIC – Pregler Properties 3,738. All-State Rental 1,310. Tom McGarry 778-279, 253. Mick Hackbarth 708. Damian Gilbert 688. Marcus Boyland 680. Rich Eighme 680. Matt McConaughy 679-255. Brian Cox 678-258. Joe Engelkes 671. Darrin Wellman 670. Brian Thurm 664. Cody Wright 658. Kyle Buskern 655. Women: Emily Barth 603-224. Jen Thurm 563-224.
CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS – Jim Lind 1,792-632. Sue Neebel 511-189. Diane Hoiser 481-202.
SENIOR SUNRISE – Quails 2,029-705. Ron Nelson 597-227. George Jenson 576-224. Roger Heiser 575-216. Sharon Heiser 401-158. Madonna Swehla 384-137. Linda Schrader 380-134.
SENIOR CLASSIC – Marquart-Beschorner-Wright 1,900-645. Greg Wilson 700-248. Ed Feese 673-268. Keith Wright 653-223. Tim Lake 652-232. Dennis Marquart 640-226. Tom Kendall 618-209. Leo Beschorner 607-222. Howard Durnin 603-225.