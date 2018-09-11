Subscribe for 33¢ / day
SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Asters 2,024-726. Men: Larry Shephard 585-202, Ron Nelson 486-179, Darrell Taylor 483-202. Women: Sharon Heiser 341-125, Madonna Swehla 302-108, Laura Fry 295-108.

VALLEY PARK -- Men: James Picken 659-248, Dennis Anderson 659, Mac DeBower 651-253, Art Jacobs 245.

LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Splits and Giggles 1,998-694. Women: Pam St. John 582-211, Cindy Miller 468-170, Denise Glenny 462, Candi Yearling 178.

MEN'S CLASSIC -- Team: Other Place 3,629-1,285. Men: Dave Gerst 648-248, Damian Gilbert 641, Andy Zikuda 620, Jim Cameron 244, Cory Clinton 234.

SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: Go Getters 2,656-918. Women: Alice Thompson 493-188, Karen Fischels 473-170, Kathy Auringer 469-172. Men: Joe Blagg 561-231, Mark King 518-201, Rex King 498-180.

SENIOR SAC'S RED -- Team: Steamrollers 2,607-4 Rollers 887. Men: Dan McGowan 601-217, Dennis Maurer 541-229, Jerry Nelson 552-192. Women: Connie Graham 488-190, Jan Weber 445-182, Louise Bright 425, Kathy Anders 155.

SENIOR FOREST -- Team: Walnuts 2,627-Hackberries 989. Men: Les Aldrich 599-208, Darrell Groth 489-170, Dan Hyde 474-181. Women: Lana Schmitz 393-148, Kendra Paige 387-164, Erna Koupal 355, Nancy Tibbetts 133.

