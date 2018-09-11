League reports
SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Asters 2,024-726. Men: Larry Shephard 585-202, Ron Nelson 486-179, Darrell Taylor 483-202. Women: Sharon Heiser 341-125, Madonna Swehla 302-108, Laura Fry 295-108.
VALLEY PARK -- Men: James Picken 659-248, Dennis Anderson 659, Mac DeBower 651-253, Art Jacobs 245.
LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Splits and Giggles 1,998-694. Women: Pam St. John 582-211, Cindy Miller 468-170, Denise Glenny 462, Candi Yearling 178.
MEN'S CLASSIC -- Team: Other Place 3,629-1,285. Men: Dave Gerst 648-248, Damian Gilbert 641, Andy Zikuda 620, Jim Cameron 244, Cory Clinton 234.
Monday
SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: Go Getters 2,656-918. Women: Alice Thompson 493-188, Karen Fischels 473-170, Kathy Auringer 469-172. Men: Joe Blagg 561-231, Mark King 518-201, Rex King 498-180.
SENIOR SAC'S RED -- Team: Steamrollers 2,607-4 Rollers 887. Men: Dan McGowan 601-217, Dennis Maurer 541-229, Jerry Nelson 552-192. Women: Connie Graham 488-190, Jan Weber 445-182, Louise Bright 425, Kathy Anders 155.
SENIOR FOREST -- Team: Walnuts 2,627-Hackberries 989. Men: Les Aldrich 599-208, Darrell Groth 489-170, Dan Hyde 474-181. Women: Lana Schmitz 393-148, Kendra Paige 387-164, Erna Koupal 355, Nancy Tibbetts 133.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.