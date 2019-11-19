Clip art bowling

League reports

SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Asters 2,052-Pacers 720. Men: Roger Heiser 585-204, Ron Nelson 563, Larry Shephard 560-244, George Jenson 211. Women: Karla Harn 483-174, Suzy Brooks 437-152, Madonna Swehla 367, Laura Fry 133.

