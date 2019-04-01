Clip art bowling

League report

STRIKETTE -- Team: Four Seasons 2,711-967. Women: Sarah McChane 674-256, 246, Chris Coffman 636-264, Amy Greve 581, Judy Toepfer 215.

CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Team: Automatic Amusements 1,827-9 Pin Pals 624. Women: Nicole Delagardelle 605-210, 206, Sue Neebel 497-188, Theresa Allen 492-174.

VIKING -- Team: Fusion Realtors 3,658-Briqhouse 1,343. Men: Mike Cameron 743-255, 254, Dennis Marquart 714-258, Troy Fuller 705, Greg Engelkes 692-256, Joe Engelkes 685, Ed Feese 680, Stan Halverson 674-263, Ryan Wilson 672, Mike Micou 669, Larry Anderson 666, Scott Bush 661, Adam Akin 650, Joe Van Quathem 254. Women: Dana Homolar 676.

GOODTIMES -- Team: Fran's Pro Shop 2,958-1,064. Men: Jake Weber 746-280, Rick Miller 742-280, John Stanford Jr. 703-261, Rich Eighme 685, Bill Stokes 279, Blake Uthoff 258. Women: Amber Simpson 638-236, Lindsey Smedley 591-225, Gloria Hill 585-237, Makenzie Ruddy 246, Emily Stensland 212.

MONDAY ELKS -- Men: Jon Blocker 720, Nathan Wright 690-256, Dan Hofer 679-267, Terry Williams 279, Nate Tobey 251. Women: Cindy McCalley 622-214.

SENIOR SAC'S RED -- Team: Terra Balls 2,617-910. Men: Ted Eldridge 610-234, Howard Durnin 587-236, Bill Bengston 585, Ron Dennler 203. Women: Louise Bright 491-199, Ruth Heber 465-161, Marge Kolthoff 463-189.

SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: Bowling Stones 2,733-950. Women: Jo Engel 528-186, Alice Thompson 481, Sharon Kendall 476-213, Grace Heit 188. Men: Rex King 646-230, Mark King 633, Art Jacobs 620, Ken Branfield 226, Dennis Kruger 224.

SENIOR FOREST -- Team: Hackberrys 2,649-884. Men: Dan Hyde 536-184, Darrell Groth 534-190, Larry Baker 445-161. Women: Florence Ramsell 412-141, Lana Schmitz 410-142, Nancy Tibbetts 385-166.

