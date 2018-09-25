League reports
LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Splits and Giggles 2,051-694. Women: Angi Fangman 543-187, Jessica Huntley 500-195, Cindy Miller 496-189.
CLASSIC -- Team: Hawkeye Sheetmetal 3,766-1,298. Men: Dave Gerst 664-257, Dennis Marquart 664, Shannon Buchan 654, Damian Gilbert 651, Darrin Wellman 258, Cory Clinton 255. Women: Candace Newman 535-204.
SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Quails 2,020-710. Men: Art Jacobs 528-212, Jerry Hahn 512-195, Roger Heiser 510-194. Women: Velma Parsons 358-129, Sharon Heiser 335-137, Madonna Swehla 309-123.
VALLEY PARK -- Men: Shan DeBower 648-246, 236, James Picken 635, Scott DeBower 625-235. Women: Emily McCauley 483, Lauren Cochayne 403.
