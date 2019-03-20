Try 3 months for $3
Clip art bowling

League reports

WATERFALLS -- Team: Pittman Racing 3,638-1,348, Rally Appraisal 3,638. Men: Craig Pals 780-298, 279, Stephen Schneiders 703-267, Karl Bengston 696, Brandon Steen 694-259, Shelly Hamer 683-279, Art Winker 654-258, Brad Jipson 651.

WEDNESDAY NITE OUT -- Team: Bowl Movements 3,342-Paw Prints 1,163. Women: Marj Weseman 541-191, Emily Wolfe 198. Men: Tim Bartie 663-270.

AMF -- Men: Blake Delagardelle 721-290, Nate Schumacher 692-242, Dan Cawley 686-256. Women: Dana Homolar 619-232, Jen Smith 532-199, Marisa Thurmond 525-193.

SATELLITE -- Team: Bridges Senior Living 2,471-874. Women: Shelly Steele 550-210, Julie Martin 517, Mary Ann Hesse 512-190, Mandi Loudermilk 200.

SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Team: Lost Boys 2,597-990. Women: Nancy Tibbetts 470-175, Katy Arndt 417-158, Janet Hanson 391-156. Men: Don Pearce 553-201, David Laird 533-209, John Younce 524-203.

AFTERNOON DELIGHTS -- Team: Comeclosers 1,907-Fran's Pro Shop 721. Women: Jacque Hauser 588-255, Diane Bohneman 522-183, Norma Gronwoldt 503, Linda Smith 183.

SENIOR STARS II -- Team: Jupiter 1,951-Venus 754. Women: Kathy Auringer 548-193, Jo Engel 487-194, Alice Thompson 468-184. Men: Jerry Hahn 626-231, Leo Beschorner 613-234, Howard Durnin 577, Merlyn Thompson 243.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments