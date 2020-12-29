 Skip to main content
Bowling: League reports
Tuesday

SENIOR SUNRISE -- Men's series: Ron Nelson 593, Dick Gronowski 556, George Jenson 530. Games: Gronowski 232, Nelson 222, Roger Heiser 189. Women's series: Karla Harn 514, Sharon Heiser 384, Laura Fry 344. Games: Harn 188, Heiser 145, Fry 135. 

SENIOR SAC'S RED, WHITE AND BLUE -- Bowling Stones 2,753, Rooster & Chicks 964. Men's series: Ron Dennler 705, Rich Dean 663, Les Jones 615. Games: Dennler 280, Jones 238, Dean 237. Women's series: Rosemary Jones 549, Sharon Kendall 531, Jo Engel 517, Marlene Johnson 517.

