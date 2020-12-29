Bowling: League reports

League reports
Tuesday
SENIOR SUNRISE -- Men's series: Ron Nelson 593, Dick Gronowski 556, George Jenson 530. Games: Gronowski 232, Nelson 222, Roger Heiser 189. Women's series: Karla Harn 514, Sharon Heiser 384, Laura Fry 344. Games: Harn 188, Heiser 145, Fry 135.
SENIOR SAC'S RED, WHITE AND BLUE -- Bowling Stones 2,753, Rooster & Chicks 964. Men's series: Ron Dennler 705, Rich Dean 663, Les Jones 615. Games: Dennler 280, Jones 238, Dean 237. Women's series: Rosemary Jones 549, Sharon Kendall 531, Jo Engel 517, Marlene Johnson 517.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nick Petaros
Sports Reporter
Sports reporter for The Courier
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today