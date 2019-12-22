Clip art bowling

League reports

Sunday's results

SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Here 4 the Beer 2,892. Got Handicap 1,025. Men: Dan Schuler 833-265, 278, 290. Darold Holm 673-278. Nick Cole 707. Women: Robin Thomas 580. Ashley Zilmer 214.

SUNSET -- Strikeforce 2,191. Sandbaggers 795. Men: Adam Jarchow 681-263. Scott Holman 664-244. Phillip  Powell 629-242. Women: Christine Holman 558-210. Jenifer Frost 496-182. Kyla Boege 449. Chris Coffman 159.

BIRDS-N-BEES -- Night Hawk 2,033. Bowlnado 703. Bradley Brandt 555-224. Ryan Soldwisch 573-221. Jack Brandt 573-234. Ivan Brandt 581-210. 

