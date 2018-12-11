Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

VALLEY PARK -- Men: Steve Breitbach 763-279, James Picken 731-279, Shan DeBower 675-268, Larry Edler 653-230. Women: Emily McCauley 478-175, Joyce Hickman 401-180.

SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Amigos 1,976-Pacers 735. Men: Tom Jackson 537-203, Larry Shephard 510-190, Jerry Hahn 507-191. Women: Sharon Heiser 427-149, Madonna Swehla 381-142, Velma Parsons 370, Nancy Grapp 144.

SENIOR CLASSIC I -- Team: Groth-Toepfer-Wilson 1,870-675. Men: Greg Wilson 770-269, Mike Fink 717-256, Al Holms 637-224, Dan McDaniel 608-225.

CLASSIC -- Team: Hawkeye Sheetmetal 3,859-1,337. Men: Cory Clinton 741-285, Dave Gerst 708-258, Shannon Buchan 704, Stan Halverson 697-255, Mike Cameron 690-252, Mike Shannon 683, Nick Shannon 677, Ron Shelton 255, Andy Zikuda 254.

LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Splits and Giggles 1,986-694. Women: Pam St. John 535-211, Michelle Jerome 528-190, Carol Smith 493-190.

