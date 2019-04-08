League reports
VIKING -- Team: Briqhouse 3,746-IFA 1,270. Men: Randy Dodge 759-289, 269, Greg Wilson 753-288, 252, Joe Engelkes 749-267, 256, Dan Brown 710-266, Blake Delagardelle 709-253, Ryan Wilson 709-264, Robert Mosley 698-257, Kurt Brinker 690-278, Adam Akin 690, Stan Halverson 673, Josh Gates 660-300, Jeff Johnson 653, Troy Fuller 255, Toby Smedley 279, Andrew Williams 256.
STRIKETTE -- Team: Amy Greve 636-219, Sarah McChane 601, Jennifer Wittenburg 589, Abbey Akin 230, Gladys Cashman 222.
CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Team: Automatic Amusement 1,955-687. Women: Nicole Delagardelle 568-202, Theresa Allen 561-218, Diane Hosier 558-216.
SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: Troublemakers 2,754-938. Women: Jo Engel 543-194, Alice Thompson 487, Dianne Pearson 486-224, Diane Smith 200. Men: Joe Blagg 596-222, Roger Heiser 569-235, Dennis Kruger 555, Paul Weber 202.
SENIOR SAC'S RED -- Four Roses 2,636-934. Men: Ron Dennler 548-204, Dan McGowan 547-208, Rich Dean 544-203. Women: Marge Kolthoff 517-209, Louise Bright 508-192, Darlene Spears 464-184.
SENIOR FOREST -- Team: Hackberrys 2,642-939. Men: Darrell Groth 565-233, Dan Hyde 518-177, Larry Baker 428-159. Women: Nancy Tibbetts 405-149, Lana Schmitz 391-136, Kendra Paige 379-144.
GOODTIMES -- Team: Fran's Pro Shop 2,915-Northeast Machine 1,046. Men: Rick Miller 761-257, Rich Eighme 733-257, Eric Smith 695-254, Scott Thorne 265, Gabe Bartlett 258, Randy Hesiak 257. Women: Amber Simpson 672-234, Makenzie Ruddy 654-237, Katlyn Bracken 589, Emily Stensland 245.
MONDAY ELKS -- Men: Nathan Wright 746-268, 253, Ryan Woiwod 705, Adam Ramsey 267, Mike Weber 256. Women: Cindy McCalley 604-220.
