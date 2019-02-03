Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Team: Thunder Balls 2,731. Men: Dan McDaniel 679-247, Gery Brinker 667. Women: Ashley Zilmer 545-203.

MAPLE SUNSET MIXED -- Team: The Bunch 2,933-1,007. Men: Mike Schwake 638-235, 212, Steve Retterath 592-219, Derick Boege 578-211. Women: Kyla ZBoege 576-215, 202.

