League reports
SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Team: Happy Sacs PC 2,759-Got Handicap 974. Men: Darold Holm 782-278, Tim Linderman 722-257, 247. Women: Betty Reuter 569-210.
BIRDS-N-BEES -- Team: 2 Girls, 1 Bob 700, Knight Hawk 700. Men: Zach Thomsen 664-248, Ivan Brandt 209. Women: Ashley Chase 463-191.
MAPLE SUNSET MIXED -- Team: 3DIC 2,975-1,028. Men: Adam Torrey 626-231, 212, Dan Roth 605-227.
