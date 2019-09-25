League reports
WATERFALLS -- Team: Greenwood Drug 3,889-1,358. Men: Chachi 778-279, 278, Rich Gronowski 769-290, Brad Jipson 745-277, 251, Dan Schuler 743-257, Doug Zilmer 705-257, Dave Vanderpool 679, Tim Horsfall 677, Bruce Smith 672, Travis Boyle 663-267, Jim Kremer 654. Women: Candace Newman 591-232, Ashley Zilmer 228, Shelly Hamer 223.
AMF -- Men: Ryan Wilson 771-277, Dan Cawley 764-278, Toby Smedley 749-280, Blake Delagardelle 746-266, Mike Micou 740-266. Women: Marisa Thurmond 615-234, Dana Homolar 601-216, Martha Washington 511-224.
WEDNESDAY NITE OUT -- Team: Charlie's Pizza 3,403-1,183. Women: Heather Barth 605-213. Men: Tim Bartie 716-259.
SATELLITE -- Team: Dan Deery Toyota 2,541-922. Women: Julie Martin 564-200, Mandi Loudermilk 509-199, Diane Hosier 496-213.
AFTERNOON DELIGHTS -- Team: WWB 1,975-708. Women: Karla Harn 539-202, Norma Gronwoldt 494-191, Emily Pearce 493-192, Linda Smith 191.
SENIOR STARS I -- Team: Pisces 2,023-Sagittarius 720. Women: Jo Engel 521-194, Judy Toepfer 480-181, Darlene Spears 469-183. Men: Ron Dennler 643-234, Leo Beschorner 633-256, Dennis Graham 617-245.
SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Team: Holy Rollers 2,732-924. Women: Maureen Epperson 466-184, Janet Hanson 454-161, Myra Seichter 400-155. Men: Dave Laird 533-190, Dan Hyde 508-181, Don Pearce 469-180.
