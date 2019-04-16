League reports
LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Flowers and Friends 1,969-662, Twerkettes 662. Women: Cindy Miller 562-214, Pam St. John 494, Faye Graham 466-188, Michelle Jerome 197.
CLASSIC -- Team: Hampton Inn 3,553-Community 1,281. Men: Brian Cox 733-279, Elliot Thompson 714-267, Stan Halverson 713-278, Mick Hackbarth 706-257, Damian Gilbert 685-255, Shannon Buchan 678-265.
VALLEY PARK -- Men: Shan DeBower 763-279, Scott DeBower 673-237, Larry Edler 662, James Picken 657-260. Women: Joyce Hickman 394-182.
SENIOR CLASSIC -- Team: Vac-Thompson-Edweards 1,789-Holms-Groth-Wilson 613. Men: Arvester Edwards 695-247, Dan McDaniel 683-259, Greg Wilson 608-224.
