League reports
BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Knight Hawks 2,057-717. Men: Ivan Brandt 687-257, Bradley Brandt 210, Zach Thomsen 203. Women: Linda Wheelock 180.
MAPLE SUNSET MIXED -- Team: Strike Force 2,879-Sandbaggers 973. Men: Troy Fuller 604-224, 214, Ronald Holmes 579-229.
Saturday
MAPLE LANES -- Men: Larry Edler 726-257, Mike Hanson 593, Ron Holmes 574-229, Mike Groenewald 224. Women: Jodi Niemeyer 539-192, Trish Edler 457, Tabitha Waltz 457, Paullette Standing 457.
