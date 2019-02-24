Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art bowling

League reports

BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Knight Hawks 2,057-717. Men: Ivan Brandt 687-257, Bradley Brandt 210, Zach Thomsen 203. Women: Linda Wheelock 180.

MAPLE SUNSET MIXED -- Team: Strike Force 2,879-Sandbaggers 973. Men: Troy Fuller 604-224, 214, Ronald Holmes 579-229.

Saturday

MAPLE LANES -- Men: Larry Edler 726-257, Mike Hanson 593, Ron Holmes 574-229, Mike Groenewald 224. Women: Jodi Niemeyer 539-192, Trish Edler 457, Tabitha Waltz 457, Paullette Standing 457.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments