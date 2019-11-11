League reports
VIKING -- Team: Maple Lanes 3,675-Fran's Pro Shop 1,307. Men: Shan DeBower 754-275, 252, Kurt Brinker 719-276, Adam Akin 704-279, Troy Fuller 702-268, Mark Penne 681, Josh Gates 279.
STRIKETTE -- Team: Steen Team 2,525-Four Seasons 921. Women: Jennifer Wittenburg 557, Norma Gronwoldt 552, Mindy Wilson 526-200, Patricia Davis 220, Sarah McChane 207.
CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Team: 10th Inning 1,837-655. Women: Theresa Hill 542-214, Nicole Delagardelle 501, Theresa Allen 499-192, Tasha Ennenga 190.
MONDAY ELKS -- Team: McVay Custom Cycles 3,350-IFA 1,218. Men: Stephen Schneiders 769-256, 257, 256, Nathan Wright 764-279, 253, Ryan Swartz 741-278, 259, Phillip Powell 712-268, Scott Bush 707-278, Tony Henkle 706, Shane Sears 705-268, Grant Van Brocklin 703, James Picken 693, Jacob Boleyn 684, Mike Weber 682-255, Al Kisling 269, Toby Smedley 267, Reed Van Brocklin 261. Women: Libby Uthoff 669-237, 231, Dana Homolar 621-245, Roxie Bush 617-249.
GOODTIMES -- Team: Maple Lanes 3,109-1,089. Men: Gabe Bartlett 772-279, Todd Bracken 738-267, Josh Peverill 727-265, Josh Kullen 702, Mike Goldsmith 688, Rich Eighme 684, Randy Hesiak 684, Bob McCalley 261, Rick Thompson 257. Women: Katlyn Bracken 666-238, Amber Simpson 654-266, Tami Craig 641-239, Makenzie Ruddy 635-218, Med Satterlee 630-225, Cindy McCalley 603-230, Emily Stensland 212.
SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: Trouble Makers 2,714-948. Women: Sharon Kendall 528-190, Pam McManemy 488-197, Karen Fischels 474-167, Jo Engel 167. Men: Mark King 617-217, Dennis Kruger 571-232, Paul Weber 569, Howard Coffin 213.
SENIOR SAC'S RED -- Team: Sure Shots 2,643-924. Men: Ron Dennler 665-256, 232, Dan McGowan 624-224, 220, Rick Gorman 575-212. Women: Marge Kolthoff 525-218, Kathy Auringer 525-204, Louise Bright 505-189.
SENIOR FOREST -- Team: Redwoods 2,076-758. Men: Les Aldrich 556-213, 200, Dan Hyde 491, Joe Squiers 487-198. Women: Lana Schmitz 508-177, Nancy Tibbetts 428-159, Florence Ramsell 424-156.
Sunday
SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Team: 3 Ladies and A Gentleman 2,751-Here 4 The Beer 963. Men: Gery Brinker 691-279, Kevin Campbell 690-268, Tim Horsfall 242, Paul Gaede 240. Women: Robin Thomas 669-232, Ashley Zilmer 642-238.
SUNSET -- Team: Pot Stirrers 2,137-732. Men: Scott Holman 672-238, Ron Holmes 636-244, Jordan Scheeley 633, Mike Schmake 237. Women: Christine Holman 620-214, Chris Coffman 500-187, Kyla Boege 468-178.
BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Bowlnado 2,082-739. Women: Linda Wheelock 447-190. Men: Jack Brandt 668-236, David Gottschalk 224, Ryan Soldwich 201.
