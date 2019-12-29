Clip art bowling

League reports

SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Team: 3 Ladies and A Gent 2,725-948. Men: Gery Brinker 659-258, Paul Jungen 619-220, Dan Schuler 255. Women: Ashley Zilmer 560.

SUNSET MIXED -- Team: Strike Force 2,182-794. Men: Scott Holman 696-248, Adam Jarchow 647, Derick Boege 640-253, Jeff Mackie 243. Women: Kyla Boege 529-193, Christine Holman 225.

BIRDS 'N BEES -- Men: Dennis Marquart 765-268, Ryan Soldwisch 615-238, Jack Brandt 571, Ivan Brandt 238. Women: Linda Wheelock 162.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments