League reports
SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Team: 3 Ladies and A Gent 2,725-948. Men: Gery Brinker 659-258, Paul Jungen 619-220, Dan Schuler 255. Women: Ashley Zilmer 560.
SUNSET MIXED -- Team: Strike Force 2,182-794. Men: Scott Holman 696-248, Adam Jarchow 647, Derick Boege 640-253, Jeff Mackie 243. Women: Kyla Boege 529-193, Christine Holman 225.
BIRDS 'N BEES -- Men: Dennis Marquart 765-268, Ryan Soldwisch 615-238, Jack Brandt 571, Ivan Brandt 238. Women: Linda Wheelock 162.
