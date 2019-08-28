Clip art bowling

League reports

Wednesday's results

AFTERNOON DELIGHTS -- WWB 1,937. Top Dogs 677. Theresa Hill 532-201. Norma Gronwoldt 489-213. Sandy Graham 472. Kathy Mixdorf 187. 

SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Deers 2,654-965. Women: Nancy Tibbets 511-179. Kathy Anders 404. Myra Seichter 399-153. Janet Hanson 150. Men: Rich Novy 515-190. Don Pearce 493-172. Dan Hyde 478-179. 

SENIOR STARS I -- Sagittarius 2,013. Pluto 708. Women: Alice Thompson 566-196. Jo Engel 530-181. Rita Kehoe 508-189. Men: Leo Beschorner 691-247. Dennis Graham 671-267. Tom Kendall 627. Bill Bengston 248. 

AMF -- Men: Nate Schuhmacher 748-300. Blake Delagardelle 743-262. Justin Beenken 719-258. Women: Pam St. John 474-168. Nicole Delagardelle 452-172. Martha Washington 451-155. 

WATERFALLS -- USA Mortgage 3,152-1,106. Chris Allison 743-267, 256. Doug Zilmer 719-257. Bruce Smith 700. Brad Jipson 695-280. Jon Blocker 653. Dave Vanderpool 652. Shelly Hamer 686-236. Rich Wireman 255. Ashley Zilmer 619-222. Betty Reuter 223. Rachael Paar 211. 

WEDNESDAY NITE OUT -- We 5 3,300-1,130. Heather Barth 588. Roberta Sands 222. Lorna Bormann 214. Men: Tim Bartie 595-205. 

SATELLITE -- Julie Martin 545-189. Pam Sauer 505-198. Joyce Halverson 474-183. 

