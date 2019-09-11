Clip art bowling

League reports

WATERFALLS -- Team: USA Mortgage 3,708-1,269. Men: Brad Jipson 699-268, Justin Weber 686-268, Stephen Schneiders 680, Doug Zilmer 667-257, Ben Trueg 651-279. Women: Shelly Hamer 221.

AMF -- Men: Ryan Wilson 662-259, Ryan Kayle 636-229, Josh Robert 613-219.

SATELLITE -- Team: Windows of Iowa 2,448-Stow Away Self Storage 864. Women: Julie Martin 559-201, Theresa Allen 500-177, Mandi Loudermilk 480, Pam Sauer 480, Diane Hosier 180.

SENIOR STARS I -- Team: Venus 2,017-689. Women: Pam St. John 561-213, Alice Thompson 553-201, Jo Engel 502, Darlene Spears 189. Men: Brian Werkmeister 698-237, Leo Beschorner 595-239, Bill Bengston 568, Tom Kendall 216.

SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Team: Jolly Four 2,621-Deers 890. Men: Don Pearce 591-199, Harry Brant 508-190, Dan Hyde 472-177. Women: Myra Seichter 438-153, Nancy Tibbetts 382-171, Kathy Anders 403, Diane Smith 154.

AFTERNOON DELIGHTS -- Team: Three Czech Chic 1,918-659. Women: Karla Harn 480, Norma Gronwoldt 485-171, Kathy Mixdorf 479-180, 173, Karen Hintz 479-171.

WEDNESDAY NITE OUT -- Men: Tim Bartie 614, Robert Sands 525-192, Ken Bradfield 232. Women: Emily McDowell 194.

Tuesday

SENIOR CLASSIC I -- Team: Casillas-Burlage-Feese 1,798-651. Men: Brian Werkmeister 641-254, Ed Feese 638-247, Jerri Casillas 615-226, Greg Wilson 602-227.

SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Amigos 1,925-658. Men: Larry Shephard 498-181, Roger Heiser 471-194, Ron Nelson 446, George Jenson 172. Women: Karla Harn 465-162, Madonna Swehla 329-119, Sharon Heiser 320-120.

