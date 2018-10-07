Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art bowling

League reports

SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Team: The Buds 2,825-1,031. Men: A.J. Peters 695-244, Tyler Backes 692-265, Darold Holm 268, Tim Linderman 256. Women: Jen Smith 620-224.

MAPLE SUNSET MIXED -- Team: Idiots and Geeks 2,913-Splits and Giggles 1,014. Men: Jeff Mackie 669-270, Erik Adams 610-264.

Saturday

MAPLE MIXED -- Team: Team 4 1,533-549. Men: Phillip Powell 611-215, Russ Miller 541-211, Les Aldrich 529, Larry Edler 212. Women: Meredith Standing 492-204, Paullette Standing 179.

