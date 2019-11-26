Clip art bowling

League reports

SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Asters 2,067-734. Men: Ron Nelson 523-192, George Jenson 514, Darrell Taylor 513-222, Roger Heiser 192. Women: Karla Harn 543-208, Laura Fry 366-140, Sharon Heiser 354-137.

SENIOR CLASSIC I -- Team: Fink-Groth-Wilson 1,959-699. Men: Greg Wilson 780-279, Mike Fink 674-246, Tom Kendall 652-224, Al Holms 652-246, Dennis Maurer 243.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments