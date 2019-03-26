League reports
SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Asters 2,019-708. Men: Art Jacobs 592-235, Ron Nelson 575-196, Darrell Taylor 524, Phil Richter 189. Women: Velma Parsons 375-127, Madonna Swehla 364-155, Sharon Heiser 339-120.
CLASSIC -- Men: Dave Gerst 729-266, Jerri Casillas 710-262, 256, Noel LeClaire 705-266, 259, Stan Halverson 689-254, Elliot Thompson 671-254, Damian Gilbert 258, Andy Aries 251.
LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Gutter Gang 1,964-679. Women: Angi Fangman 554, Michelle Jerome 553-205, Denise Glenny 534-198, Carol Smith 192.
VALLEY PARK -- Men: Chris Usher 736-268, Shan DeBower 671-247. Women: Rachel Smith 569-211, Emily McCauley 516-176.
SENIOR CLASSIC -- Team: Holms-Burlage-Werkmeister 1,781-Groth-Noble-Tragord 624. Men: Emmett Tragord 693-296, Arvester Edwards 650-258, Greg Wilson 636-236, Al Holms 611-219.
