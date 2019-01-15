League reports
SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Blue Jays 1,434-503. Men: Ron Nelson 580-201, Roger Heiser 529, Darrel Taylor 505, Larry Baker 210, John Younce 194. Women: Madonnna Swehla 375-153, Nancy Grapp 356-126, Velma Parsons 322-118.
VALLEY PARK (Jan. 8) -- Men: Larry Edler 743-266, Scott DeBower 684-258, Shan DeBower 669-255. Women: Emily McCauley 454, Joyce Hickman 352.
VALLEY PARK (Jan. 15) -- Men: Steve Breitbach 770-300, 265, Shan DeBower 679-237, James Picken 668-236. Women: Gina Jordan 380-161, Cassie Grey 310.
LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Fran's Pro Shop 2,067-Splits and Giggles 726. Women: Angi Fangman 500-264, Michelle Jerome 491-190, Candi Yearling 484-202.
CLASSIC -- Team: Hawkeye Sheetmetal 3,712-All State Rental 1,279. Men: Cory Clinton 703-266, Damian Gilbert 691, Joe Engelkes 684-258, Mike Shannon 255.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.