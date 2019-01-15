Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art bowling

League reports

SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Blue Jays 1,434-503. Men: Ron Nelson 580-201, Roger Heiser 529, Darrel Taylor 505, Larry Baker 210, John Younce 194. Women: Madonnna Swehla 375-153, Nancy Grapp 356-126, Velma Parsons 322-118.

VALLEY PARK (Jan. 8) -- Men: Larry Edler 743-266, Scott DeBower 684-258, Shan DeBower 669-255. Women: Emily McCauley 454, Joyce Hickman 352.

VALLEY PARK (Jan. 15) -- Men: Steve Breitbach 770-300, 265, Shan DeBower 679-237, James Picken 668-236. Women: Gina Jordan 380-161, Cassie Grey 310.

LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Fran's Pro Shop 2,067-Splits and Giggles 726. Women: Angi Fangman 500-264, Michelle Jerome 491-190, Candi Yearling 484-202.

CLASSIC -- Team: Hawkeye Sheetmetal 3,712-All State Rental 1,279. Men: Cory Clinton 703-266, Damian Gilbert 691, Joe Engelkes 684-258, Mike Shannon 255.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments