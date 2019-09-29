Clip art bowling

League reports

Sunday's results

SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Got Handicap 3,138-925. Men: Darold Holm 824-279, 279, 266. Women: Ashley Zilmer 613-212. 

SUNSET MIXED -- Sandbaggers 2,193. Pot Stirrers 776. Men: Scott Holman 751-267. Ronald Holmes 6410244. Jeff Mackie 626-234. Women: Jen Frost 470-180. Karen Walker 329. DeeDee Henry 313-131. Megan Harvey 131. 

