clip art hockey

League reports

Thursday's results

MINOR -- Men: Matt Magnall 754-256. Owen Irwin 717-269. Brent Roloff 681. Chaz Weber 256. Women: Nicole Crawford 535. Chris Coffman 213.

MASTERS/STORM -- Roto Grip 3,208. USA Mortgage 1,164. Jacob Bedard 721-265. Shan DeBower 719-259. Ben Trueg 688. Gabe Bartlett 257.

CEDAR -- Commercial Cleaning 3,565-1,283. Adam Ramsey 689. Josh Peverill 280.

INDEPENDENT -- Fran's Pro Shop 3,409. Curbtender 1,213. Men: Greg Wilson 690-244. Eric Smith 687-245. Tim Lake 661-247. Ken Ruddy 259, 256. Women: Angi Fangman 632-245. 

MAPLE -- Life Investors 2,571. Four Chicas 891. Pam St. John 557-201. Patricia Edler 504. Judy Toepfer 495-181. Karen Bossum 184. Amanda Stammer 184.

MAPLE MERCHENTS MIXED -- In Dog Beers 2,143. Jokers 734. Women: Connie Rommel 563-208. Sue Neebel 500-192. Candi Retterath 480-201. Men: Dave Goodwin 678-251. Randy Magee 664-244. Bob Anderson 519-192 Moe Morgan 519-181. 

VP3P -- Bowl Frogs 1,783. The Broken Record 661. Men: Keegan Siggins 722-268. Keith Gruis 637-248. Bill Henriksen 616. Jim Nelson 608-243. Women: Sarah McShane 646-260. Sara Siggins 508-181. Andrea Wilson 457-193.

SWINGING SENIORS -- Snappers 2,719-939. Women: Jan Miller 463-190. Dianne Pearson 403-151. Jeanne Buss 387-164. Men: Mel Gardner 524-188. Matt Spiegel 503-188. Howard Coffin 499-177. Darrell Groth 178.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments