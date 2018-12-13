League reports
Thursday's results
MASTERS/STORM – Team: Texas Roadhouse 3390. Brad Jipson 738, Rich Gronkowski 729, Mark Prosen 719, Zach Beschorner 714, Gordy Kilpatrick 711, Troy Fuller 704. Team: German Mortgage 1203. Nathan Wright 279, Rich Gronkowski 268, Nicole Nelson 266, Zach Beschorner 265, Troy Fuller 258, Brad Jipson 268, Gordy Kilpatrick 258, Joe Engelker 257, Jacob Bedard 256, Doug Zilmer 255, Shan DeBower 253.
INDEPENDENT – Team: Smitty’s 3625-1324. Jeff Johnson 756-268, Larves Jones Jr 732-268, Ken Ruddy 711, Nathan Johnson 711-266, Tim Lake 703-279, Bob McCalley 693-290, Mitch Seemah 680, Shannon Sniegolski 584-230.
MAPLE – Team: Life Investors 2742-957. Pam St. John 561-213, Amanda Stemmer 516-198, Nicki Thomas 509-191.
MAPLE MERCHANTS MIX – Team: Who Cares 2134-755. Men: Steve Lehman 593-223, Dave Goodwin 578, Mark Watje 216, Mike Martin 540-215. Women: Gloria Hill 493-194, Amy Goodwin 473-176, Debbie Lehman 192, Carol Eichelberger 465.
VP3P – Team: The Broken Record 1635-563. Men: Jim Nelson 597-235, Keegan Siggins 578-229, George Meeks 537-215. Women: Sara Siggins 571-220, Sarah McChane 552-214, Kesha Bean 416-156.
SWINGING SENIORS – Team: Robbins 2667-938. Men: Darrell Groth 575-209, Mel Gardner 505-193, Howard Coffin 494, Arnie Swanson 179. Women: Dianne Pearson 407-137, Jan Miller 329-133, Jeanne Buss 291-130.
WED NITE OUT – Team: Valley Park Lanes 3567-1230. Jim Bartie 821-279, Lorna Bormann 604-225.
AMF – Men: Nate Schumacher 741-268, Toby Smedley 718-259, Ryan Kayle 715-245. Women: Dana Homolar 710-252, Man’sa Thurmond 592-209. Nicole Delagardelle 579-221.
WATERFALLS – Team: WTGP 3835-1269. Jon Blocker 724-254, Rick Gronkowski 719, Stephen Schneiders 695, Travis Busch 675-256, Kurt Krull 674-257, Tom Zilmer 678, Tyler Backes 668, Travis Boyle 661, Jim Junk 652, Shelly Hamer 628, Candance Newman 611.
SATELLITE – Team: Bridges Senior Living 2555-917. Julie Martin 502-174, Mary Ann Hesse 500-190, Cathy Gabbard 499-175.
AFTERNOON DELIGHTS – Team: Comeback Chicks 1931-677. Karen Hintz 499-184, Diane Bohneman 488-170, Nancy Boegen 469, Sheridan Redfearn 473-170. Jan Eitringer 208.
SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS – Tema: Roadrunners 2664-936. Men; Harry Brant 569-237, Don L. Pearce 567, Jerry Hahn 566, Dan Hyde 204, Rich Novy 202. Women: Myra Seichter 465-173, Maureen Epperson 452-170, Sandy Kernz 424, Janet Hansen 190.
