League reports
MONDAY ELKS -- Team: McVay Custom Cycles 3,582-1,252. Men: Nathan Wright 814-289, 268, 257, Grant Van Brocklin 783-267, 260, 256, Toby Smedley 760-279, 256, Matt McConaughy 733-256, 256, James Picken 711, Rick Miller 697-257, Collin Weber 694-257, Adam Ramsey 691, Reed Van Brocklin 686, Tony Henkle 684-258, Dan Hofer 684. Women: Dana Homolar 646-258, Roxie Bush 639-235.
GOODTIMES -- Team: Kingpin 2,987-Sotally Tober 1,027. Men: Rich Eighme 782-279, Michael Bracken 736-268, Rick Thompson 716, Todd Bracken 707-255, Gabe Bartlett 705-258, Josh Peverill 683-253, Bruce Gienau 677, Scott Thorne 676, Bob McCalley 257, Craig Pals 250. Women: Angi Fangman 668-237, Makenzie Ruddy 602-222, Connie Rommel 581-214, Tami Craig 217.
SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: Pinsplitters 2,708-JackPots 1,007. Women: Jo Engel 573-221, 191, Karen Fischels 512-215, Alice Thompson 486-191. Men: Mark King 583-218, 216, Rick Hardee 572-267, Roger Duffy 561, Paul Weber 226.
SENIOR SAC'S RED -- Team: Terra Balls 2,703-Strikers 929. Men: Dennis Graham 653-233, 233, Rick Gorman 609-225, Clyde Luck 574-214. Women: Connie Graham 505-202, Louise Bright 480-170, Kathy Auringer 456-161, Ruth Heber 161.
SENIOR FOREST -- Team: Redwoods 2,034-693. Men: Darrell Groth 531-183, Les Aldrich 506-187, Joe Squiers 440-173. Women: Nancy Tibbetts 480-198, Lana Schmitz 449-169, Kendra Paige 416-152.
VIKING -- Team: Black Hawk Sprinklers 3,801-10th Inning 1,364. Men: Josh Gates 774-269, 256, Blake Delagardelle 754-278, Stan Halverson 727-267, Jeff Johnson 716-254, Gery Brinker 693-264, John Stanford Jr. 691, Tim Lake 676-259, Robert Mosley 675-267, Shan DeBower 259, Andrew Williams 258, Brian Gerst 257, Mark penne 257, Tim Lindgren 254.
STRIKETTE -- Team: PDCM 2,737-944. Women: Jennifer Wittenburg 646-236, 215, Sarah McChane 608-246, Judy Toepfer 566, Amy Greve 204, Rosie Engelkes 204.
CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Team: 10th Inning 1,877-632, Where To Put It 632. Women: Nicole Delagardelle 550-201, Tasha Ennenga 493-178, Diane Hosier 489-187.
