League reports
Monday's results
SENIOR SACS RED -- Challengers 2,665. Terra Balls 950. Men: Clyde Luck 599-207. Ron Dennler 590. Rick Gorman 558-217. Warren Inman 212. Ted Eldridge 204. Women: Connie Graham 517-214. Ruth Heber 452-171. Louise Bright 449-155.
SENIOR FOREST -- Hackberrys 2,082-742. Men: Darrell Groth 575-208. Dan Hyde 511-197. Joe Squires 484-164. Women: Nancy Tibbetts 452-164. Florence Ramsell 364-145. Lana Schmitz 361-133.
SENIOR SACS BLUE -- Damn 10 Pins 2,589. Jack Pots 941. Women: Jo Engel 524-192. Alice Thompson 511-191. Karen Fischels 511-240. Men: Merlyn Thompson 577-229. Bob Kammeyer 541. Mark King 564-205. Harry Brant 220.
MONDAY ELKS -- 1FA 3,136-1,092. Men: Toby Smedley 754-274, 256. Ken Ruddy 260. Women: Roxie Bush 607-238. Dana Homolar 614-214.
