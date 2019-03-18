League reports
CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Team: 10th Inning 1,800-676. Women: Lisa Lamb 612-246, Theresa Allen 529-206, Theresa Hill 521-204.
STRIKETTE -- Team: Preserves@Crossroads 2,595-955. Women: Sarah McChane 539, Norma Gronwoldt 513-196, Sheila Wilson 509, Mindy Wilson 509-191.
VIKING -- Team: Dr. DJ 3,691-1,276. Men: Troy Fuller 745-268, Emmett Tragord 734-254, Brandon Steen 729-268, Greg Wilson 725-267, 255, Dave Gerst 718-279, 259, Joe Engelkes 716-297, Ryan Wilson 684-279, Randy Dodge 672, Stan Halverson 670-276, Dennis Marquart 670, Josh Gates 662-257, Adam Akin 656.
GOODTIMES -- Team: Bowling Maniacs 2,961-1,047. Men: Eric Smith 739-279, Gabe Bartlett 727-267, Josh Peverill 713, Walt Tournier 702-268, Craig Pals 699-266, Blake Uthoff 691-259, Todd Terhune 689, Art Jacobs 680-264, Justin Crouse 268, Scott Thorne 255, Mike Goldsmith 255. Women: Katlyn Bracken 625-227, Mary Smedley 617-235, Amber Simpson 579-216, Connie Broell 222, Tami Craig 213.
MONDAY ELKS -- Team: McVay Custom Cycles 3,109-1,106. Men: Collin Weber 677-268, Brian Cox 668, Nathan Wright 264, Reed Van Brocklin 258, Jacob Boleyn 258. Women: Libby Uthoff 593-244.
SENIOR SAC'S RED -- Team: Terra Balls 2,650-Four Roses 919. Men: Rich Dean 589-200, Dan McGowan 574-238, Clyde Luck 543-191. Women: Louise Bright 515-197, Diane Heitkamp 469, Darlene Spears 469-180, 175.
SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: Troublemakers 2,841-974. Women: Alice Thompson 539-200, Sharon Kendall 528-190, Marlene Johnson 526, Karen Fischels 189. Men: Dennis Kruger 599-224, Paul Weber 558, Larry Chase 541, Rex King 216, Joe Squires 210.
SENIOR FOREST -- Team: Redwoods 2,680-917. Men: Darrell Groth 499-194, Dan Hyde 474-171. Women: Nancy Tibbetts 483-175, Lana Schmitz 410-175, Florence Hatzky 400-145.
Sunday
MAPLE SUNSET MIXED -- Team: A Holes 2,761-Splits and Giggles 967. Men: Scott Holman 641-227, 210, Troy Fuller 608-222.
SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Team: 3 Ladies and a Gent 2,782-Omega+1 971. Men: Tim Linderman 718, Tim Horsfall 714, Darold Holm 704-278, Logan Graham 675-289, Gery Brinker 667-290. Women: Ashley Zilmer 664-241, Robin Thomas 594, Jen Smith 561-210.
