League reports
MAPLE SUNSET MIXED -- Team: A Holes 2,962-1,164. Men: Adam Torrey 631-222, Scott Holman 591-213, 213, Rod Schild 587.
BIRDS 'N BEES MIXED -- Men: Bradley Brandt 642-257, Zach Thomsen 620-215, Dave Gottschalk 620-221.
SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Team: Got Handicap 2,794-1,002. Men: Darold Holm 689-247, Tim Linderman 683-235, Tyler Backes 257. Women: Ashley Zilmer 561-224, Robin Thomas 230.
Saturday
MAPLE LANES -- Team: Here for the Beer 1,682-Irritable Bowl Syndrome 524. Men: Larry Standing 632-242, Mike Hanson 619-234, Nathan Hanson 608-228, Larry Edler 255, Mike Groenewald 223m, Russ Miller 222. Women: Trish Edler 589-211, Meredith Standing 171.
