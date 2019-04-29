League reports
SENIOR FANTASTICS -- Team: Jackpots 2,527-3 Roses, 1 Thorn 911. Women: Julie Laird 448-167, Pam McManemy 446-178, Bonnie Schoenfield 433-181. Men: Ron Dennler 627-234, Joe Blagg 569-209, Howard Coffin 559-210.
VIKING -- Team: Dr. DJ 3,617-IFA 1,296. Men: Andy Buelow 758-254, 258, Rich Eighme 713-265, Kurt Brinker 710-269, Rick Miller 707, Dennis Washington 700, Brandon Steen 680, Troy Fuller 670, Toby Smedley 668, Ryan Wilson 663, Dennis Marquart 661, Blake Delagardelle 276.
STRIKETTE -- Team: PDCM 2,630-Preserves@Crossroads 912. Women: Amy Greve 671-246, Jan Akin 569-226, Jennifer Wittenburg 554, Abbey Akin 550, Norma Gronwoldt 202.
CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Team: Jim Lind Shell 1,846-647. Women: Barb Schaffer 518, Kathy Reuter 504, Theresa Hill 493-190, Donna Torsrud 191, Lisa Lamb 190.
