Bowling
League reports
Thursday’s results
INDEPENDENT — Curbtender 3,497-1,246. Men: Eric Smith 731-279, 259. Ken Ruddy 728-278. Bob McCalley 684. Women: April Tippett 631-223. Jen Smith 614-248.
MASTERS/STORM — The Other Place 3,470. Fran’s Pro Shop 1,251. Rich Gronowski 792-279. Andy Buelow 741. Troy Fuller 736-269. Rich Eighme 731-279. Zach Beschorner 729-277. Denny Marquart 729-268. Stephen Schneiders 726. Brad Jipson 713. Kevin Walker 702-278. Mark Penne 267. Douz Zilmer 268. Women: Amber Simpson 300.
CEDAR — Mallon Construction 3,412-1,240. Art Jacobs 746-279. Terry Williams 718. Women: Kayla Shirk 591-210.
MAPLE — CV Dental 3,279-1,161. Macayla Donna 589-227. Payton Heidemann 557. Amy Greve 556-234. Lori Littlefield 212.
Friday’s results
SENIOR BIRDS N BEES — Woodpeckers 2,596. Maple Bees 872. Men: Tom Zilmer 575-214. Amon Cornelius 560-214. George Meeks 560-202. Les Aldrich 534. Bill Bengston 199. Women: Theresa Hill 459-160. Herstine Ferguson 455-165. Marge Kolthoff 430-167.
SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS — Sunflowers 2,678. Shamrocks 931. Men: Doug Coffin 632-228. Ron Dennler 610-223. Matt Spiegel 590-246. Women: Jo Engel 558-200. Alice Thompson 536-185. Connie Graham 519. Kathy Auringer 182.
SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES — 4-Does 2,626-926. Men: Dennis Anderson 613-234. Noel LeClaire 537-208. Joe Blagg 514-189. Women: Bonnie Steege 524-220. Karen Hintz 470-171. Karla Harn 463-171.
Sunday’s results
SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK — Here for the Beer 2,661-989. Women: Brynn Bengston 639-221. Kayla Shirk 633-235. Robin Thomas 201. Men: Gery Brinker 752-277. Tim Linderman 673-244. Larves Jones 706-267.
SUNSET MIXED — Perverts and YCJCYAQ 2,766. YCJCYAQ 1,014. Men: Jim Howard 747-276. Jason Grimm 706-258. Scott Holman 675. Kyle Willis 266. Women: Leah Frost 640-244. Heather Barth 582-213. Jennifer Furman 504. Kayla Boese 181.
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 5
Buffalo 2 2 0 0 4 7 2
Toronto 3 2 1 0 4 7 5
Ottawa 3 2 1 0 4 7 7
Tampa Bay 3 2 1 0 4 11 13
Detroit 2 1 0 1 3 9 8
Boston 1 1 0 0 2 3 1
Montreal 3 0 3 0 0 3 10
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 3 2 0 1 5 15 9
Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 9 5
Columbus 2 2 0 0 4 10 3
Washington 2 1 0 1 3 6 3
N.Y. Rangers 3 1 1 1 3 6 9
New Jersey 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1 1 4 5
N.Y. Islanders 2 0 2 0 0 4 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Minnesota 2 2 0 0 4 5 3
St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 5 3
Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 7 7
Dallas 3 1 2 0 2 6 8
Arizona 2 0 1 1 1 3 10
Chicago 3 0 2 1 1 7 13
Nashville 2 0 2 0 0 5 7
Winnipeg 2 0 2 0 0 4 8
Pacific Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Edmonton 2 2 0 0 4 8 4
Seattle 3 1 1 1 3 8 9
Vancouver 3 1 1 1 3 8 10
San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
Los Angeles 2 1 1 0 2 8 5
Anaheim 2 1 1 0 2 5 3
Vegas 2 1 1 0 2 6 9
Calgary 1 0 1 0 0 2 5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s results
Ottawa 3, Dallas 2
Monday’s results
N.Y. Rangers at Toronto (n)
Seattle at Philadelphia (n)
Anaheim at Calgary (n)
St. Louis at Arizona (n)
Tuesday’s games
Colorado at Washington, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Seattle at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Nashville, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Baseball
MLB Postseason
American League
Championship Series
Best-of-7; all games on Fox or FS1
Houston 1, Boston 1
GM1: Houston 5, Boston 4
GM 2: Boston 9, Houston 5
Monday: Houston at Boston (n)
Tuesday: Houston at Boston, 7:08 p.m.
Wednesday: Houston at Boston, 4:08 p.m.
x-Friday: Boston at Houston, 7:08 p.m.
x-Saturday: Boston at Houston, 7:08 p.m.
National League
Championship Series
Best-of-7; all games on TBS
Atlanta 2, Los Angeles 0
GM 1: Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 2
GM 2: Atlanta 5, Los Angeles 4
Tuesday: Atlanta (Morton 14-6) at Los Angeles (Buehler 16-4), 4:08 p.m.
Wednesday: Atlanta at Los Angeles (Urias 20-3), 7:08 p.m.
x-Thursday: Atlanta at Los Angeles, 7:08 p.m.
x-Saturday: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 4:08 p.m.
x-Sunday, Oct. 24: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 6:38 p.m.
WORLD SERIES
Best-of-7; all games on FOX
Oct. 26-Nov. 3
basketball
NBA
Tuesday’s games
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Boston at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 9 p.m.