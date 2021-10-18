 Skip to main content
BOWLING

Bowling: League reports

Clip art bowling

Bowling

League reports

Thursday’s results

INDEPENDENT — Curbtender 3,497-1,246. Men: Eric Smith 731-279, 259. Ken Ruddy 728-278. Bob McCalley 684. Women: April Tippett 631-223. Jen Smith 614-248.

MASTERS/STORM — The Other Place 3,470. Fran’s Pro Shop 1,251. Rich Gronowski 792-279. Andy Buelow 741. Troy Fuller 736-269. Rich Eighme 731-279. Zach Beschorner 729-277. Denny Marquart 729-268. Stephen Schneiders 726. Brad Jipson 713. Kevin Walker 702-278. Mark Penne 267. Douz Zilmer 268. Women: Amber Simpson 300.

CEDAR — Mallon Construction 3,412-1,240. Art Jacobs 746-279. Terry Williams 718. Women: Kayla Shirk 591-210.

MAPLE — CV Dental 3,279-1,161. Macayla Donna 589-227. Payton Heidemann 557. Amy Greve 556-234. Lori Littlefield 212.

Friday’s results

SENIOR BIRDS N BEES — Woodpeckers 2,596. Maple Bees 872. Men: Tom Zilmer 575-214. Amon Cornelius 560-214. George Meeks 560-202. Les Aldrich 534. Bill Bengston 199. Women: Theresa Hill 459-160. Herstine Ferguson 455-165. Marge Kolthoff 430-167.

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS — Sunflowers 2,678. Shamrocks 931. Men: Doug Coffin 632-228. Ron Dennler 610-223. Matt Spiegel 590-246. Women: Jo Engel 558-200. Alice Thompson 536-185. Connie Graham 519. Kathy Auringer 182.

SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES — 4-Does 2,626-926. Men: Dennis Anderson 613-234. Noel LeClaire 537-208. Joe Blagg 514-189. Women: Bonnie Steege 524-220. Karen Hintz 470-171. Karla Harn 463-171.

Sunday’s results

SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK — Here for the Beer 2,661-989. Women: Brynn Bengston 639-221. Kayla Shirk 633-235. Robin Thomas 201. Men: Gery Brinker 752-277. Tim Linderman 673-244. Larves Jones 706-267.

SUNSET MIXED — Perverts and YCJCYAQ 2,766. YCJCYAQ 1,014. Men: Jim Howard 747-276. Jason Grimm 706-258. Scott Holman 675. Kyle Willis 266. Women: Leah Frost 640-244. Heather Barth 582-213. Jennifer Furman 504. Kayla Boese 181.

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 5

Buffalo 2 2 0 0 4 7 2

Toronto 3 2 1 0 4 7 5

Ottawa 3 2 1 0 4 7 7

Tampa Bay 3 2 1 0 4 11 13

Detroit 2 1 0 1 3 9 8

Boston 1 1 0 0 2 3 1

Montreal 3 0 3 0 0 3 10

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Pittsburgh 3 2 0 1 5 15 9

Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 9 5

Columbus 2 2 0 0 4 10 3

Washington 2 1 0 1 3 6 3

N.Y. Rangers 3 1 1 1 3 6 9

New Jersey 1 1 0 0 2 4 3

Philadelphia 1 0 0 1 1 4 5

N.Y. Islanders 2 0 2 0 0 4 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Minnesota 2 2 0 0 4 5 3

St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 5 3

Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 7 7

Dallas 3 1 2 0 2 6 8

Arizona 2 0 1 1 1 3 10

Chicago 3 0 2 1 1 7 13

Nashville 2 0 2 0 0 5 7

Winnipeg 2 0 2 0 0 4 8

Pacific Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Edmonton 2 2 0 0 4 8 4

Seattle 3 1 1 1 3 8 9

Vancouver 3 1 1 1 3 8 10

San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 4 3

Los Angeles 2 1 1 0 2 8 5

Anaheim 2 1 1 0 2 5 3

Vegas 2 1 1 0 2 6 9

Calgary 1 0 1 0 0 2 5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s results

Ottawa 3, Dallas 2

Monday’s results

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto (n)

Seattle at Philadelphia (n)

Anaheim at Calgary (n)

St. Louis at Arizona (n)

Tuesday’s games

Colorado at Washington, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Baseball

MLB Postseason

American League

Championship Series

Best-of-7; all games on Fox or FS1

Houston 1, Boston 1

GM1: Houston 5, Boston 4

GM 2: Boston 9, Houston 5

Monday: Houston at Boston (n)

Tuesday: Houston at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

Wednesday: Houston at Boston, 4:08 p.m.

x-Friday: Boston at Houston, 7:08 p.m.

x-Saturday: Boston at Houston, 7:08 p.m.

National League

Championship Series

Best-of-7; all games on TBS

Atlanta 2, Los Angeles 0

GM 1: Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 2

GM 2: Atlanta 5, Los Angeles 4

Tuesday: Atlanta (Morton 14-6) at Los Angeles (Buehler 16-4), 4:08 p.m.

Wednesday: Atlanta at Los Angeles (Urias 20-3), 7:08 p.m.

x-Thursday: Atlanta at Los Angeles, 7:08 p.m.

x-Saturday: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 4:08 p.m.

x-Sunday, Oct. 24: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 6:38 p.m.

WORLD SERIES

Best-of-7; all games on FOX

Oct. 26-Nov. 3

basketball

NBA

Tuesday’s games

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Boston at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 9 p.m.

